Robbers threaten supermarket staff with crowbars in Northampton before stealing cash and stamps

Two men wielding crowbars broke into a supermarket and threatened staff before stealing cash in a robbery in Northampton.

The incident happened on Friday (February 2) between 10.20pm and 10.40pm at the Tesco Express in Bordeaux Close, Duston.

The two men forced entry into the store via a fire escape at the back. They entered the store with crowbars, threatened members of staff and stole cash and stamps. They then forced entry into the self-service till using the crowbars and took more cash.

The first robber is described as a white man in his early 20s, of slender build, about 5ft 9in with light brown hair. He wore a black hoody, black joggers, a purple face covering, black gloves and was carrying a crowbar.

The second offender is described as a white man of slender build but bulkier than the first robber. He was about 5ft 8in and wore a black hoody, black joggers, a black face covering, black gloves, a black rucksack and was also carrying a carrying crowbar.

A 32-year-old man has been charged in connection with the robbery.

Witnesses, or anyone with any information, should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.