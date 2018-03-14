Robbers inflict 'horrible experience' on Northampton residents in latest 'Asian gold' burglary

Detectives are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information after a burglary in Carlton Road, Northampton where Asian gold was targeted.

The incident happened on Tuesday, March 13, between 8.30pm and 9pm, when a group of masked men entered a house in the area, threatened the occupants inside and used force against them before stealing gold and jewellery.

Detective Inspector Adam Pendlebury, said: “We have seen an increase in Asian gold burglaries in the past week so I would ask people to be vigilant and to report anything they think is suspicious.

"We are continuing to work closely with the Asian community with regards to this series of crimes and anyone with concerns is encouraged to contact their local neighbourhood policing team.

“The incident that happened last night was a horrible experience for the victims of this crime and I would like to reassure them and the wider public that officers are working hard to bring the offenders to justice.

“I want to take this opportunity to appeal to anyone who may have information or saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, to contact us on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

“I would also encourage those with high value gold or jewellery to consider removing it from their homes and placing it in a safety deposit box scheme as this remains the best way to protect it.”

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident or the wider series of Asian gold burglaries should call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

To contact your local Neighbourhood Policing Team, visit http://www.northants.police.uk/neighbourhoods.