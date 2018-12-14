Robbers had bats, hammers and smoke grenades during attempted smash-and-grab at Northampton jewellers

The masked robbers who burst into a Northampton jewellers this morning had baseball bats, hammers and smoke grenades - eyewitnesses have revealed - when they carried out an attempted 45-second smash and grab.

Police were called to the Michael Jones Jeweller on the corner of Gold Street and Bridge Street at 10.40am this morning, after reports of a ramraid and armed robbery.

Throughout the course of today, extraordinary eyewitness reports have emerged from the scene.

Video footage, which can be seen above, shows how one of the raiders jumped out of the white BMW used to ram the shop with a smoke machine before heading inside.

Another clip shows how the getaway car, a pale blue Hyundai, sped off along the pavement of Bridge Street, somehow avoiding pedestrians.

A traffic warden can even be seen chasing after the robbers.

Police on the scene in Bridge Street

A worker at the nearby Taylors estate agents, said: "I heard a loud bang. I thought there had been a crash.

"Then I saw this silver hatchback pull up in front on the pavement.

"I saw four people coming outside with a balaclava, baseball bats and hammers. I think they had smoke grenades too.

"They ran into the jewellers. By that time we were trying to lock the door.

"We saw them get back in. They were carrying lots of black boxes like safety deposit boxes.

"We saw them drive away on the pavement on the left-hand side.

"They were in and out about 45 seconds.

"We went over to check on the jewellers to see if they were okay. They did a good job; absolutely everything was smashed up."

Passer-by Dee Exelby has described how a white BMW brushed past her clothing as it ploughed into Michael Jones Jeweller.

She said: "I had stopped by Circus (clothes shop) on the corner to make a phone call - I had my two-year-old in a buggy with me.

"This car came past me just close enough to brush my clothes. It went straight into Michael Jones. And I mean it went right in there.

"From what I saw only one guy got out of the car itself with a smoke machine."

The getaway vehicle was found burned out in Morrison's car park.

Police are yet to make a full statement.

A spokeswoman for the East Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed that injuries were sustained in the raid.

She said: “We received a call at 10.46am this morning to an incident on Gold Street, Northampton. We sent a paramedic in a fast response car and transported one patient to Northampton General Hospital.”

Armed robbers seen escaping from Northampton town centre jewellery shop

Video emerges of masked men escaping Northampton jewellers after armed robbery

Getaway car used in armed robbery on Northampton jewellery shop dumped and burnt near supermarket