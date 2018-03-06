Robbers broke into Northampton Co-op and threatened staff

Police are appealing for information following a robbery at the Co-op supermarket in Newnham Road, St David's.

The robbery happened between 10.50pm and 11.15pm on Thursday, March 1, when two men entered the shop by forcing the front door. They threatened members of staff and demanded they hand over cash. The men left the shop through a back entrance.

Officers have released CCTV images of the suspects and anyone who may have any information about the robbery of those involved is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.