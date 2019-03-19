Robber threatened to stab Kettering victim

A robber threatened to stab a man in Kettering if he didn’t hand over his phone or cash.

Police have launched an appeal after the terrifying incident in Cross Street on February 22, with the force releasing details today (March 19).

Cross Street, Kettering. Credit: Google

The incident happened between 2.30pm and 3pm when the victim, a man in his 20s, was walking along Cross Street in the direction of Grafton Street.

He was confronted by a man claiming he had stolen money from his brother and threatened to stab him if he didn’t hand over his phone or £30 in cash.

The victim refused and started to raise his voice to the offender and, as he began shouting, people started to look out of their windows.

The offender then ran off down Cross Street towards Duke Street.

A police spokesman said: “The offender is described as a white man, with a pale complexion, about 5ft 8in, with a slim build.

“He had short, dark brown or black hair, stubble and was aged in his mid to late 30s.

“He was wearing a grey hooded tracksuit jacket with the hood up and grey tracksuit bottoms. “

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information about it is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.