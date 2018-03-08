Robber spat in woman’s face in Corby

A robber spat in a woman’s face after she refused to hand over money in Corby.

The victim was walking in South Road between 5pm and 5.30pm yesterday (Wednesday) when she was approached the offender.

When he asked her for money the victim said no, at which point the man pushed her in the chest and spat in her face.

A member of the public intervened and the victim ran off.

The offender was a white man, aged in his 30s, 6ft and of thin to medium build.

He was wearing a black hat, sky blue jacket, black body warmer and grey jeans.

A woman with him was also in her 30s, of thin build and had brown hair in a ponytail.

She wore a large grey tracksuit and black body warmer.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information regarding it.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.