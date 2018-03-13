Robber shouted 'give me your bag or I'll stab you' in terrifying Northampton attack

A manhunt has been launched after a handbag robber threatened to stab a woman in Northampton last night.

Northamptonshire Police is appealing for witnesses following the incident in Harlestone Road, on Monday, March 12.

The victim was walking from St James to the Bants Lane roundabout, close to the Argyle House Care Home, sometime between 6.35pm and 6.50pm.

The robber tried to grab her bag and then pulled out what the victim believed to be a knife shouting, "Give me your bag or I'll stab you".

The victim screamed loudly and the suspect then walked away towards St James.

A police spokeswoman said: "He was white, about 5ft 10 inches, and was wearing dark clothing and a beanie hat with white markings on it. He was clean-shaven."

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or ring Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.