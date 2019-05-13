Roadworks at a busy junction just outside Northampton causing long delays for motorists

Multi-way traffic lights are set to remain in place for several more weeks while roadworks continue.

Cadent is carrying out 'essential' gas maintenance just outside Harlestone at the A428 crossroads junction with Church Lane and one of the main routes in Church Brampton.

The work in the road will replace old iron gas mains with more durable plastic pipes.

Cadent said: "This is to ensure we continue to provide safe and reliable gas supplies to local businesses and residents".

The roadworks, which include four-way traffic lights, are causing long delays for drivers coming through Harlestone.

Work is set to continue until June 17.