Roads remain shut after serious collision near Northampton this morning

Roads and roundabouts around Moulton Park remain closed this morning, after a serious collision between two vehicles.

Emergency services currently remain on scene in Red House Road following the crash at 6.25am today.

The Spinney Hill roundabout is still closed as a result alongside Red House Road and the Talavera Way roundabout.

Traffic in the area around the Round Spinney Industrial Estate is currently slow.

Two people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries as a result of the collision. One person was taken to Northampton General Hospital and the other was flown via air ambulance to University Hospitals Coventry.

Updates to follow.