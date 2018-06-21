Roads now open following serious collision near Northampton

Roads and roundabouts around Moulton Park have all opened after a serious collision between two vehicles this morning.

Emergency services have left the scene in Red House Road following the crash at 6.25am today.

All roads have now been opened.

The Spinney Hill roundabout and Talavera Way roundabout is now open.



Two people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries as a result of the collision.

One person was taken to Northampton General Hospital and the other was flown via air ambulance to University Hospitals Coventry.