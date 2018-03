Snow from a Northampton park has blown onto a neighbourhood road and partially blocked it in both directions.

Park Avenue South, off Wellingborough Road, near Abington Park, is reportedly "just passable" following an overnight snow drift.

Traffic in the area is still described as "stationary".

Meanwhile, Newport Pagnell Road between Hardingstone and Hackleton is blocked by snow and is impassible.

The Met Office has advised against travelling today where possible.