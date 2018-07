Police and fire crews closed a number of roads while dealing with an incident in Northampton on Monday night.

Earlier this evening, police closed Kingsthorpe Road between St Andrews Road and the Cock Hotel.

No official confirmation of the nature of the incident has yet been given.

At about 9.20pm, police said that the main roads would be reopening shortly but that Washington Street would remain closed while the incident was resolved.

The spokesman thanked people for their patience.