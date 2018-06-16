Roade Primary School named as one of England’s best schools for KS2 attainament

Roade Primary School has been recognised nationally for its results in 2017 based on results of pupil attainment.

Using data from the Department of Education and Ofsted, analysed by SSAT (the Schools, Students and Teachers network), Roade Primary School was found to be among the best performing primary schools in the country.

Pupils’ attainment at the ‘expected and ‘higher’ standard at Key Stage 2 in Reading, Writing and Maths are e in the top 20 per cent of all schools nationally - using a database comparing all state-funded schools in England.

Roade Primary School will be presented with their award during the summer term at a ceremony attended by winners from across the region.