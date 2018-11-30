Road south of Northampton blocked both ways after lorry sheds its load . Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up A lorry has spilt its load onto both carriageways on an A-road south of Northampton. Traffic on the A508 between Stoke Bruerne and Grafton is experiencing increasing delays as a result.Fire engines are attending the incident. Former failing Northampton primary academy praised for 'complete transformation' in glowing Ofsted report Free drug and alcohol support and treatment service launched in Northamptonshire