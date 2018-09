Congestion warnings have gone out for a main route into Northampton.

The A43 Lumbertubs Way southbound was still seeing heavy congestion and very slow traffic after an accident reported at just after 6am this morning (Monday).

There are queues as far as Round Spinney Roundabout and average speeds are down to 15mph.

Three vehicles were involved in the accident, which happened near the turn-off for the A4500 Wellingborough Road (Weston Favell).