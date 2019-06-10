Road closed near Northampton due to burst water main

A road near Northampton has been shut due to flooding.

The long stretch of Sandy Lane has been shut to traffic since yesterday (Sunday).

Sandy Lane near the A4500 roundabout has been coned off

Residents have reported that parts were impassable due to deep water.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire County Council said: “Sandy Lane is closed in both directions due to a burst water main at the junction for Larkhall Lane.

“A full diversion is in place whilst repair work is completed.”

Motorists have complained that there is very little warning when approaching the cones at speed from the direction of Duston.