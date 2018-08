A Northampton town centre road that runs alongside a fire-ravaged building has reopened fully.

York Road has been shut in the northbound direction for seven weeks after a blaze ripped through the bric-a-brac shop at the top of Abington Street on June 16.

Northamptonshire County Council was forced to make the closure around the building for safety reasons.

However, it has now been secured fully by scaffolding, York Road opened in both directions for the first time today.