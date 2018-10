Rings were among the items stolen following a burglary in Durban Road, Kettering, shortly after 9pm on Monday, October 22.

The offender is believed to have entered the property and stolen three rings, a handbag and a tote bag containing clothing.

One of the stolen rings

Anyone with information about the break-in can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.