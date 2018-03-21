Ring it: The hunt is on to track down and flag up Northampton's mobile 'not spots'

A campaign to track down and phone in Northampton's mobile 'not spots' has begun.

Northamptonshire's Chamber of Commerce wants Northampton's residents to flag up where they lose mobile coverage and tackle phone signal dead zones.

Do you know a mobile phone dead zone in your area?

The 'No More Not Spots' campaign aims to end poor reception areas where residents live, work, travel and play.

Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce chief executive Paul Griffiths said: "We want people at a local level to get involved with this campaign to help us identify poor reception areas so we can lobby for improvements for our communities."

'Not spots' hamper the UK's businesses and are still a problem in high streets, industrial estates, roads and rail corridors.

Location, environmental issues and buildings can combine to weaken coverage and frustrate customers and residents on different networks.

The British Chamber of Commerce now want businesses and communities to find and report gaps in coverage.

The campaign is part of the BCC’s wider plan to "fix the fundamentals" of the UK's business landscape and help growth.

Dr Adam Marshall, director general of the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC), said: “A reliable mobile phone signal is one of the most basic requirements for any business.

"Unfortunately, dropped calls and poor signal remains an issue in many areas across the UK.

“From today, we’ll be campaigning for an end to mobile phone ‘not spots’ all across the UK, so that businesspeople can connect to customers, suppliers and staff."

Northampton's residents can flag up mobile not spots in their area on the BCC website.