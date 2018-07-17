Reverend grateful for community's support after suspected arson attack on Towcester church

The reverend of a Towcester church targeted in a suspected arson attack has thanked the community for their support in the aftermath of the fire.

At midday on Sunday, July 15, the fire service was called to St Lawrence Church in Chantry Lane to deal with a minor blaze in the south porch area, which was duly extinguished.

A Northamptonshire Police investigation is underway.

Reverend Paula Challen said: "There has been damage because there was a fire in the south porch area which we would describe as significant.

"We are now waiting for the insurance company to tell us what to do next.

"We lost a number of children's toys in the fire because that area is used for our 'little sprouts' group.

"We have a flower festival in August and some of the items were stored in that area.

"It's quite a tough time but equally the community are coming round and indeed other churches are gathering round to make this a positive."

Despite the suspected attack, Reverend Challen insists the church is operating as normal and doesn't want people to be discouraged from popping in as they usually would.

"We have a wedding on Friday and teams are coming to help clean in order for the church to be ready," she said.

"Despite our disappointment at what happened, we want it to be business as usual.

"We are very grateful for the support of the community."