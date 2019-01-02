Revellers kicked wing mirrors off 10 cars in Northampton street

Witnesses are being sought following criminal damage to several vehicles parked in Somerset Street, The Mounts, in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

The wing mirrors of 10 vehicles were kicked off by offenders between 5am and 5.20am, on Tuesday, January 1.

A police spokeswoman said: "The suspects are believed to be two males, one wearing a grey hooded top and the other a black hooded top."

Witnesses to the incident, or anyone with information, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.