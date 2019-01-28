Revealed: the top performing secondary schools in Northamptonshire

Sir Christopher Hatton Academy is the best secondary school in Northamptonshire, new government league tables show.

The school achieved a strong score in the Progress 8 measure, used to assess how much pupils have improved during their time at the school, for the 2017-18 academic year.

Sir Christopher Hatton Academy replaces Southfield School for Girls as the highest-ranking school in Northamptonshire – though last year’s winner remains one of the best in the area.

Northampton School for Boys also performed well.

At the other end of the scale, Silverstone UTC was bottom of the progress score rankings for last year.

Sir Christopher Hatton Academy, in Wellingborough, is an academy converter which accepts children aged 11 to 18.

It has 1,205 registered pupils. Of them, 177 were eligible to take GCSEs last year.

Pupils are measured across their scores in eight GCSEs, including core subjects (maths, English and sciences), and their best scores in other, chosen subjects.

These scores are compared to their performance in Key Stage 2 exams, and used to calculate the amount of value the school is adding to a child’s education, measured by the institution’s Progress 8 score.

In Sir Christopher Hatton Academy, 69% of pupils hit the expected target, grade 4 to 9, in English and maths. In total, 51% hit strong grades of 5 or above in both subjects.

As a result, the school achieved a Progress 8 score of 0.75, the highest in Northamptonshire. Scores of above and below zero are better and worse than average respectively.

The top schools in Northamptonshire, according to their Progress 8 scores, were:

1) Sir Christopher Hatton Academy (Progress 8 score: 0.75)

2) Southfield School for Girls (0.69)

3) Northampton School for Boys (0.66)

4) Brooke Weston Academy (0.61)

5) Bishop Stopford School (0.54)

6) Northampton School for Girls (0.32)

7) Prince William School (0.31)

8) Sponne School (0.29)

=9) Magdalen College School (0.22)

=9) The Latimer Arts College (0.22)

Meanwhile, at Silverstone UTC, 47% of pupils hit the expected target, grade 4 to 9, in English and maths, and the school was awarded a Progress 8 score of -0.99.

The worst schools in Northamptonshire, according to their average Progress 8 scores, were:

36) The Parker E-ACT Academy (-0.33)

37) Corby Business Academy (-0.36)

38) Kingsthorpe College (-0.37)

39) The Ferrers School (-0.38)

40) Silverstone UTC (-0.99)