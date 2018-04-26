REVEALED: The 14 worst anti-social behaviour hotspots in Northampton

It might not be the most serious crime, but anti-social behaviour on our streets is one of the things that prompts most calls to the police.

These figures, supplied by Police UK, are for February 2018 - the most recent period for which data is available.

They show that there were 662 crimes reported in the Northampton central area during February, with 181 of those being anti-social behaviour.

Click here to see the worst anti-social behaviour hotspots in Northampton during February

Anti-social behaviour covers a wide range of unacceptable activity that causes harm to an individual, their community, or their environment.

This could be an action by someone else that leaves you feeling alarmed, harassed or distressed.

It also includes fear of crime or concern for public safety, public disorder or public nuisance.

Examples of anti-social behaviour include:

• Nuisance, rowdy or inconsiderate neighbours

• Vandalism, graffiti and fly-posting

• Street drinking

• Inconsiderate or inappropriate use of vehicles

The police, local authorities and other community safety partner agencies, such as fire and rescue and social housing landlords, all have a responsibility to deal with anti-social behaviour and to help people who are suffering from it.

Sergeant Rebecca Izzard from the Northampton neighbourhood policing team, said: “We recognise that anti-social behaviour (ASB) impacts on the lives of many communities and is something the police, along with our partner agencies, take very seriously.

“Northampton is a typical town centre with a busy daytime and night-time economy. Anti-social behaviour can take many forms and can include littering, noise nuisance, motorcycle nuisance, street drinking, begging, rowdy or intimidating behaviour, public disorder and more.

“We work closely with our local authority partners, particularly as part of the Anti-Social Behaviour Unit, to tackle ASB issues and improve the quality of life for people living, working and socialising in the town.

“The town’s Neighbourhood policing team works alongside partner agency colleagues to address persistent issues or target spates of ASB in the town, both through short-term enforcement activity and by developing longer-term solutions to prevent and discourage ongoing anti-social behaviour.

“Enforcement activity can include evictions, closure notices, arrests and Criminal Behaviour Orders (CBOs), while longer term work might involve looking at environmental factors that can be improved to help prevent or deter anti-social activity.

“We are committed to tackling anti-social behaviour across Northampton and anyone with any concerns about issues in their community should speak to their local Neighbourhood officers or local council. For more information about who can help with different types of anti-social behaviour please visit www.northants.police.uk and click on the Support tab.”