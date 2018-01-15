Four Northampton food businesses ended 2017 with a "zero" out of five rating for food hygiene, according to inspectors.

Among them was a fishmonger that stored food and waste in the same chiller and a supermarket that kept raw meat carcasses and ready-to-eat foods in the same walk-in fridge.

Out of 586 Northampton businesses rated by the Food Standards Agency (FSA), these four shops ended the year on a low note and were handed notice to make immediate changes.

In 2017, 21 Northampton businesses earned a "one" or "zero" rating, which means are "very likely to be performing poorly... and are likely to have a history of serious problems".

Ratings are based on three criteria:

- How hygienically the food is handled – how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored

- The condition of the structure of the buildings – the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities

- How the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

The good news is 529 businesses earned a rating of "three" or more, with 340 businesses earning the top score of "five".

The information published here is from the Food Standards Agency website and is correct as of January 15.