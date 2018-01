Only two out of eight Northampton schools were ranked as “above average” in a new league table published by the Department of Education.

The scores were based on pupils’ overall performance at the end of Key Stage 4.

They were calculated according to the new national Progress 8 indicator, which is said to be tougher than previous standards.

In addition to the two “above average” Northampton schools, five others ranked as “average” and another as “below average”.