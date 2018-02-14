Retired M&S employee who worked at Northampton branch over Christmas still awaiting her pay

A retired, former Marks & Spencer employee who did temporary work for the store in its Northampton branch over Christmas has had to wait two months to receive her pay.

Christine Wells, 64, from Hardingstone took part in her former employer's Friends & Family scheme over the festive period, which allows M&S to quickly recruit staff for seasonal roles.

After completing her week's work, Mrs Wells, who was employed by M&S for 10 years, was owed £300 but due to an error she has had to wait several weeks before receiving it.

"I don't care if it was £10, it's the way I've been treated," said Mrs Wells, who wrote a letter to M&S chief executive Steve Rowe to complain.

"They have no record of me working there."

"Everyone was washing their hands of the issue," she added.

Mrs Wells spent four years working at the M&S outlet store in Woolwich before moving to Northampton and working at the Abington Street branch.

Being familiar with the processes, she suspected things weren't right when she had not been assigned a staff number to allow her to work the till.

This meant she had not been fully registered as an employee with HR, hence why she has had to wait until mid-February to be paid, though at the time of print she is yet to receive her payment.

A spokesperson for M&S said: “We value the work of all our colleagues and apologise to Christine for the difficulties she has experienced.

"We worked to rectify the payment delay as soon as we were made aware of the issue and can confirm this has now been resolved.”