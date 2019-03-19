Retailer with Northampton shop named in top 200 fastest growing companies in Europe by the Financial Times

WED2B, the wedding dress retailer who has a store on Wellingborough Road, has been named as 193 among the fastest growing companies in Europe.

Published earlier this month, the third annual Financial Times 1000 recognises companies in Europe that have achieved the highest compound annual growth rate in revenue.

WED2B claimed the 193 spot, followed by other nationally recognised companies such as Boohoo Group and Pitchup.com.

Todd Cassidy, managing director of WED2B, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to have our efforts recognised by the Financial Times.

"It truly shows that our proposition, which puts the needs of brides-to-be at the heart of everything we do, is paying off.”

The company, which was founded in 2009, has grown to be the UK's largest and fastest growing bridal retailer and is recognised as one of the top companies in the UK for 'brick and mortar' retail, which refers to businesses that have physical, as opposed to online presence.

WED2B now has 36 stores nationwide, from Edinburgh to Brighton, and another six in wider Europe, including Dublin, Gent and Rotterdam.

All of their dresses are designed in the UK, limited edition and available off-the-peg, so brides-to-be can take home their dream dress on that same day.