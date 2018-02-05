Restaurant window smashed in Northampton burglary

A Northampton restaurant's window was smashed during an early morning burglary.

At around 2am this morning (February 5), a man smashed the window of a Sheep Street eatery and searched the premises before making off from the back of the building.

Northamptonshire Police believe the man to be white, around 5ft 10ins wearing a light coloured top and grey bottoms.

Police have not revealed which restaurant was targeted.

Witnesses or anyone with information can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.