Residents worried their homes could be seen on Northampton university CCTV invited to view 'images'

The University of Northampton says it is willing to address concerns raised by residents living near to the campus after it was revealed some properties could be seen on the CCTV system.

Last week the Chronicle & Echo revealed that homes in Malthouse Close and New Southbridge Road sat in the direct line of sight of five security cameras to the south-west of the Waterside campus.

A former security officer there told the Chron that people could be seen 'moving about' in their homes, particularly when thermal imaging was turned on at night.

The university says it took immediate action to 'black-out' any of the footage that showed a residential property as soon as it was made aware.

New information provided by the university shows four of the five cameras went live on or around October 4, rather than August as originally thought.

Camera 44, which overlooked parts of Malthouse Close and the number 4 car park, was blacked out on October 16.

However, four other cameras that showed residential properties continued as they were until mid-November.

The newly elected councillor for Far Cotton, Councillor Emma Roberts has called on the university to fully disclose what could be seen on the footage.

She said: "Local people have had to put up with a lot of disruption with the building works, a lot of pressure from students parking in their streets, and now this.

"I am calling for full communication, full disclosure, full discussion now.”

The university has now distributed letters to homes in Malthouse Close and New Southbridge Road, Far Cotton, informing them of ways to get in touch if they are concerned about the CCTV cameras.

A spokeswoman for the university said: "The university is really committed to having a two-way relationship with our local residents.

"The upcoming community forum is just one of many we have planned and that have already taken place.

"We have already made contact with the residents in the immediate vicinity of the campus.

"It's an open channel of communication.

"They can come to us to see CCTV images on request as was detailed in the letter sent to residents."