Residents to be consulted on yellow lines and parking permits in Northampton streets

A survey will take the views of Northampton people about solutions to parking problems in their area.

The survey is being conducted in Dallington Spencer ward by Cllr Gareth Eales (Lab, Dallington Spencer) and Northampton Highways.

Tenants and homeowners in St James Park Road will be among those surveyed

All residents and businesses in the terraced streets off Spencer Bridge Road and near Victoria Park, that fall within Dallington Spencer, asking for any parking concerns or suggested solutions.

People will be asked their views on permit parking, time-limited parking, or whether they want double yellow lines added or removed.

More generally, they will be asked it there was a particular cause of any parking problem and what other solutions they think would help.

Councillor Eales said the action comes as a result of longstanding issues raised by a number of concerned residents about drivers from elsewhere parking in the area.

He said: "It is apparent that in the Dallington/Spencer Division area there are competing demands coming from outside the area, Saints match days and rail commuters are just two examples.

"This review will help us to better understand the problems being experienced by residents, the causes and potential solutions."

While the survey is primarily for the Dallington Spencer area, responses from other areas are welcome and can be collated and passed on to Highways.”

The survey can be completed online by visiting: www.garetheales.co.uk/parking Hard copies of the survey can be requested by affected residents in Spencer & St James and will be sent out.

The closing date for the survey is April 22.