Residents thanked for their patience as 'busy' Northampton road remains closed over damaged pipe

A road in Northampton remains closed due to a damaged sewer pipe, with residents thanked for their patience by Anglian Water.

The A5095 Abington Grove has been shut from Ashburnham Road to Birchfield Road for the planned work on the pipe that connects to the sewer main since this morning (Tuesday, August 6).

An Anglian Water spokesman said the pipe is 4m deep in the road just before the main sewer and they will try to complete the work 'as soon as possible'.

“Our teams are currently working to repair a damaged pipe on Abington Grove in Northampton," they added.

"A small road closure is currently in place in order to allow our teams to work safely on what is a busy road in the area.

"We’re sorry for any inconvenience caused and we’d like to thank local residents for their patience while we carry out these vital repairs.”

Editor's note: This story has been amended as a previous version said there had been a burst water main, which is not the case.