Residents scared for welfare of 'Phil' the horse fenced off and alone in Northampton neighbourhood

The residents of a Northampton neighbourhood are concerned a horse left alone on a field earmarked for development is facing winter without a home or shelter.

The fenced-off field off Blackthorn Road, off Great Billing Road, is set to be developed into 125 homes by Countryside Partnerships South Midlands.

But the three-hectare site is already home to a solitary horse who residents say has been by itself for over 12 weeks.

Now, animal-loving residents fear the horse - who has been nicknamed by some as 'Phil' - is facing winter alone on the field and is urging for the developers to find it a home.

One resident said: "We all just feel so sad for it. It's all by itself and we can't see any shelter or bedding or anything.

"We've been bringing it water and food like carrots and the occasional apple but what it needs is hay, a roof and some shelter.

"It's just stressful. I just feel for it so much. It looks sad and lonely. If it was a person it wouldn't be there."

It comes as Storm Diana is set to hit the UK today (November 28) and a yellow weather warning has been issued for Northampton for tomorrow.

Developers say the horse is of 'paramount importance' to them and they are searching to find it a home.

A spokesperson for Countryside Partnerships South Midlands said: “On the advice of World Horse Welfare, we have appealed to the owner to remove the animal from the site.

“As the owner has repeatedly refused to comply, we have contacted a number of charitable organisations, including the RSPCA, and are continuing to liaise with them with a view to finding the horse a new home.

“The horse is in good condition and is being regularly fed and watered.

“Though the site has now received planning permission, the welfare of the horse remains of paramount importance to us, and no work will commence until a home has been found for it.

“We would like to thank local residents for their concern.”

The land - which was the former site of Blackthorn Middle SChool - was sold by Northamptonshire County Council to Countryside Partnerships South Midlands and planning permission was entered in June 2018.