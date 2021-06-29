Residents ordered from their beds after firefighters tackle three blazing cars in Northampton
Investigators not ruling out arson as cause of fire in early hours of Tuesday morning
Investigators are not ruling out arson as the cause of a blaze which engulfed three parked cars in Northampton in the early hours of Tuesday morning (June 29).
Firefighters from Moulton, Mereway and The Mounts rushed to Clickers Drive, Duston, following a 999 call just after midnight.
They found flames were spreading to neighbouring properties and reaching the roof void of a double garage.
Sleeping residents were evacuated while crews tackled the blaze using breathing apparatus, breaking-in tools and a thermal imaging camera.
Properties adjacent to the fire did suffer slight external smoke damage but residents were allowed back into their homes about two hours later.
A spokesman for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue said: "It is not yet known how the fire started and investigators will be at the scene again today for further examination of the possible causes."