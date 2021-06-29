Residents ordered from their beds after firefighters tackle three blazing cars in Northampton

Investigators are not ruling out arson as the cause of a blaze which engulfed three parked cars in Northampton in the early hours of Tuesday morning (June 29).

Firefighters from Moulton, Mereway and The Mounts rushed to Clickers Drive, Duston, following a 999 call just after midnight.

They found flames were spreading to neighbouring properties and reaching the roof void of a double garage.

Residents in Clicker Drive were evacuated while firefighters tackled three blazing cars

Sleeping residents were evacuated while crews tackled the blaze using breathing apparatus, breaking-in tools and a thermal imaging camera.

Properties adjacent to the fire did suffer slight external smoke damage but residents were allowed back into their homes about two hours later.