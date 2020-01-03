Residents left exasperated over 'horrible' communal Northampton path filled with dumped rubbish

An ever-increasing pile of rubbish rotting on a now-unusable communal path in Northampton has left residents exasperated with little hope of getting it cleared.

A sofa, old bits of a boiler, a cupboard, cardboard boxes and more has been dumped in the overgrown path between the terraced gardens in Kingsthorpe.

One resident fears they would be trapped if there was ever an emergency and the front door was blocked as the path is such a tip.

Northampton Borough Council will not clear it up because it is on private land, leaving homeowners with no one to fix the problem other than themselves.

"We used to keep it clear years ago, we used to weed it, but now it's horrible," the resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said.

The resident said fly-tipping on the path between the gardens for the terraced homes between Yelvertoft Road and Norton Road has been an issue for several years.

They complained to the neighbourhood warden in the summer, who told them they would look into it, but nothing has changed since.

"They said they would try to sort it but they don't they're useless, they have all the money off ya and they don't want to do nothing," they said.

The homeowner feels doubly annoyed because if they leave their bin bags outside their house too early for collection then they get accused of fly-tipping and threatened with a fine.

"If I put up a bin bag out here ready for collection before the day, I've had them put a note through my door to say I'm flytipping and I ain't having it," they said.

"I threatened to set fire to it but I'd get into trouble."

While the council cannot take direct action, residents with fly-tipping issues on private land are encouraged to contact the neighbourhood wardens for advice.

Fly-tipping can also be reported at mycouncil.northampton.digital/reportIt.html