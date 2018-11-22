Residents in Northampton wake up to no running water after burst pipe

A burst water main has led to water outages and low pressure for dozens of Northampton neighbourhoods.

Residents in off St George's Avenue, Barrack Road and Kingsley Road have woken up today to find they have little-to-no running water.

Anglian Water has reported they are repairing a burst water main in the area.

A statement on Anglian Water's website reads: "We're really sorry but some customers in Northampton may have very low water pressure or no water at all.

"We've identified a burst water main in your area that we're working hard to get fixed."

The water company hope to have the main repaired by noon today (November 22).