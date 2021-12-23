Residents evacuated after late-night crash causes gas leak near Northampton town centre
Area around Old Towcester Road cordoned off while emergency services dealt with incident
Dozens of people were evacuated while emergency services dealt with a gas leak near Northampton town centre late on Wednesday night (December 22).
It is understood the incident followed a traffic collision in which led to a number of residents in the Old Towcester Road area behind forced out of their beds and told to leave homes at around 11pm.
A cordon was put in place in Cotton Court and a number of flats were being evacuated. Local residents were also advised to keep windows closed.
Northamptonshire Police confirmed at 7am on Thursday that the incident is now over and people have been allowed back into their homes.