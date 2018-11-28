Residents' disappointment after seeing goalposts ripped out of the ground at Northampton park

Children might lose out on playing football at their local park in Northampton after vandals ripped out four goalposts from the ground.

Northamptonshire Police received a report of criminal damage to six goalposts at the Ecton Brook playing fields, where the posts had been forcibly pushed over damaging the concrete footings.

The damage is believed to have happened sometime between 10pm on Friday, November 23 and 4pm on Saturday, November 24, and the incident was reported to police at about 4.30pm on Saturday.

Ecton Brook resident Laurie Shoulder said: "All I know is these were okay on Thursday at 6pm and I'm pretty sure were still up at 7.05am on Friday morning before I returned at 1.10pm on Friday to find them all ripped out.

"My son did play football but he’s gone to uni this year. The teams do use these pitches most Sundays and kids and adults do you use the pitches for a kickabout most nights in the good weather.

"People walk their dogs around the outside maybe someone saw something or can give a better time slot."