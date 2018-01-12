Resident raises concern over 'nightmare' parking ahead of new Northampton children's care home

Plans have been submitted to transform a former elderly nursing and convalescent home into a care home for seven vulnerable children in Northampton.

The property - formerly known as Abbotsford, managed by Msaada Care Limited, in Wellingborough Road - could soon re-home between five and seven children between 10 and 18 years old if given the green light.

But one resident has opposed to the plans and described the parking a 'nightmare'.

In a written opposition to Northampton Borough Council the objector, who remains anonymous, said: "I am concerned as to the implications this will have on parking for residents in the area, particularly those who reside in Wantage Road.

"No doubt there will be a considerable amount of staff required to run the care home along with family/visitors coming and going. Where are they going to park? In Wantage Road."

They added: "Parking for Wantage Road residents is an absolute nightmare and another business will only compound the situation."

But the care home applicant said they understand that parking is a sensitive issue and the home for children in care will not produce as much noise as an adult care home.

They said: "Operational as an elderly care home until 2012, 443 Wellingborough Road had as many as 18 elderly residents.

"I intend to use the home for a maximum of seven children. The children I intend to support have all been taken from their homes by the state and represent some of the most vulnerable in the entire care system. There is a national shortage of provision for such children and I would love to be able to help them as soon as possible."

"I will specifically address parking, as I know that is a sensitive issue in every community."

The applicant goes on to say that seven children would require supervision from four members of staff, and two of them can park in the grounds.

They added: "That would be well within the 'normal residential' parking requirements of an eight-bedded house. And, in any case, is much less of a parking burden that would be required to look after 18 elderly care home residents."