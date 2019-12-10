Resident complains of rat problem at Northampton communal bins regularly overflowing with rubbish

Rats are being attracted to the communal bins a housing estate in Northampton that are regularly overflowing with rubbish, according a resident.

The large bins at Auctioneer's Court were piled high with black bags, which also surrounded the floor around the bins, while a mattress was left against a wall last week.

The mess was cleared up by Northampton Borough Council but Tina Smith, who has lived there for more than 20 years, believes the mess will be back soon enough.

"This is not the first time this has happened. It's not just residents that use them, it's other people coming from elsewhere, people from canal boats too and people fly-tipping," she said.

"I have witnessed people coming in cars and dumping rubbish and driving off and if you go to confront them, you get a load of abuse.

"In this day and age you don't know what might happen - it's not worth the hassle."

Ms Smith, 52, said the communal bins were originally for the flats but now everyone in the cul-de-sac uses them.

She is certain the bins will keep getting over-filled if nothing is done about it - she suggested bringing back the personal wheelie bins but was overall unsure of a solution.

Muir Group Housing Association manages the area and a spokesman said: “Muir works with the council and our own contractors to maintain the bin storage area on the estate.

“We act when we become aware of any issues, and discuss potential improvements with residents and the council to help preserve a pleasant environment.”

A council spokesman said no issues had been reported to them about the bins but would look into whether any enforcement action is necessary.