Rescue teams called to 'person with shin impaled on metal spike' in Northampton

Fire crews had to free someone impaled on a metal spike in a Northampton street this weekend.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue was called to Ransome Road at 11pm on Friday (July 13) to reports of a man with his "shin impaled on a metal spike".

They found a man in his twenties stuck on a metal fence with his shin caught.

It is believed the person he was climbing over the fence of one of Ransome roads industrial sites.

Fire crews were able to cut the man free and he was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.