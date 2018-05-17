Rescheduled Cinema Under The Stars at Northamptonshire park to go ahead next week

A Northamptonshire park will be transformed into a cinema under the stars next week to raise money for the homeless.

The outdoor cinema will be returning to Brixworth Country Park on Friday, May 25, with a screening of Pixar's Toy Story, in aid of the Northampton Hope Centre, after it was cancelled last weekend due to the poor weather.

Families and friends can enjoy the Disney Classic as part of the evening with popcorn, pizza and a travelling tea room with milkshakes and hot drinks.

There will also be bouncy castles, face painting and sumo suits, along with raffles and a silent auction with a grand prize of a family holiday to Cape Verde.

A spokeswoman for the Hope Centre said: "We sincerely apologise for postponing the event due to adverse weather conditions, however, this decision was the most suitable option for the type of event and the safety of our attendees."

The evening starts at 6.30pm on May 25 with the film starting at 8.45pm.

Tickets are priced at £12.95 per adult, £6.50 for children and free for under 3's. A £35.00 family ticket is also available.

For more information, email cinema_thestars18@hotmail.com or ring 07972855290.

You can pre-order tickets here