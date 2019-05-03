Replica machine guns stolen from Northamptonshire airfield

Two replica fifty calibre machine guns have been stolen in a burglary from Spanhoe Airfield in Laxton Road, Harringworth.

The incident happened between 5pm on Monday, April 22, and 5pm on Saturday, April 27, when the replica guns were stolen from an airfield hanger.

Police have confirmed that the guns are not dangerous in their current state.

If anyone sees any replica weapons for sale looking similar to the one in the picture, please contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Information can also be shared anonymously with Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

The incident number is 19000214246