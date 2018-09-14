Repairs begin in two months on Northampton bridge damaged by car accident

Traffic signals will remain in place near a Northampton bridge until at least November, as workmen struggle to address repairs to 12 Northamptonshire bridges damaged by vehicles.

The bridge that carries Banbury Lane between Rothersthorpe and Hunsbury Meadows was struck by a vehicle on December 1 last year, causing significant damage to the stonework of the north parapet.

Barriers have narrowed the stretch of road at the Banbury Lane bridge to a single lane

Concrete safety barriers that have narrowed the stretch to a single lane have been in place ever since, along with traffic signals, which also cover the nearby canal bridge.

Northamptonshire County Council Highways have now updated Rothersthorpe Parish Council on progress towards removing the signals, saying repairs are now scheduled and the costs are being recovered by the county council's insurance team.

A spokesman said: "Subject to the consents/ approvals process going smoothly the estimated start on site date is November 2018, with completion within the same month.

"Whilst the impact damage is prioritised over the bridge maintenance programme it is still important to carry on with maintenance work. All of which is being undertaken with very limited resources.

"We are aware that the bridge provides an important access between Rothersthorpe and Hunsbury Meadows, and we're expediting the works as much as is possible.

Stonework was knocked into Wootton Brook below and that will have to be rerieved before the job can be completed.

Highways have pointed out that resources are limited and their to-do list contains a total of 12 Northamptonshire bridges that have been damaged by "poor/careless" driving.

The bridges needing repairs (and repair dates, if known):

Southbridge (A508 London Road, Northampton) (early October 2018)

Aldwincle Road, Thorpe Waterville

A5199 Welford Road, Spratton (December 2018)

Ditchford Lane, Rushden

Thorpe Road, Aldwincle

Kings Sutton Road, Warkworth

Banbury Lane, Northampton (November 2018)

Station Road, Little Houghton

Eydon Road, Culworth (December 2018)

Finedon Station Road, Burton Latimer

Hardwater Road, Great Doddington (beginning February 2019)

Station Road, Long Buckby (March 2019)