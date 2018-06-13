Repair works to begin at Northampton cemetery after £8,000 fundraising drive

The much-needed repair works for Notre Dame Cemetery are moving forward thanks to the fundraising efforts of Northampton Borough Council and Northampton Notre Dame Association.

The works are scheduled to begin on Tuesday, 19 June following a number of fundraising initiatives by the borough council and Notre Dame Association, including an afternoon tea at the Guildhall, which raised over £8,000 in total.

The first stage of works, which is estimated to take around three months, includes the restoration of the graves and crosses, off Albert Place. Following this, interpretation boards will be installed and gardening tasks completed, which local cadets have volunteered to assist with.

Margaret Bradbury, president of the Notre Dame Association, said: “I would like to thank everyone who has been involved in any way whatsoever with our fundraising to date.

"It is good to know that this important part of the work on the cemetery is about to be carried out and I look forward to seeing the refurbished grave markers in place in the not too distant future.”

Further funding is being sought to enable the second stage of repairs to take place, which would include improving and raising the brickwork and restoring the cemetery railings.

Councillor Anna King, cabinet member for community engagement and safety, said: “We really want to thank the former students and the general public who supported our fundraising efforts, helping us to raise over £8,000 for the repair and restoration of this important Northampton landmark.

“We look forward to the works progressing and the cemetery returning to its former glory so that generations to come can learn about the Sisters and Northampton School of Notre Dame.”