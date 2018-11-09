Remembrance Day 2018: Armistice 100 services and events taking place in Northampton

On November 11, Great Britain will pause to remember those who lost their lives fighting serving in the country's armed forces.

That date also marks the 100-year anniversary of the signing of the Armistice Treaty, which ended the First World War after four years of bloody conflict that claimed the lives of millions of soldiers and civilians.

Below are some of the events and displays commemorating Armistice Day 100 taking place in Northampton.

A Remembrance Sunday parade and service organised by the borough council will start at 9.30am when the Northampton Pipe Band and the Air Training Corps Band will lead a parade of veterans on a march from the Market Square to All Saints’ Church.

At 9.45am, the Mayor of Northampton, Councillor Tony Ansell, will lead a procession of councillors and town dignitaries from The Guildhall to join the parade, which will then gather in front of All Saints’ Church shortly before 10am, when Father Oliver Coss will lead the Remembrance Service.

At the end of the service, the parade will assemble in George Row, and the traditional two minutes silence will begin at 11am, at the first stroke of the All Saints’ clock. The laying of wreaths will then take place in the church’s Memorial Garden.

The parade will continue on its procession march, past the Guildhall, along St Giles’ Street and onto Abington Street via Fish Street, for dismissal at the Market Square.

Between midday and 3pm, Northampton Museums & Art Gallery will host a range of activities on the Market Square to commemorate and celebrate Armistice Day, including performances by the Looking Glass Theatre, who will perform extracts from the play ‘Killed.’

Remembrance activities will continue on into the evening, with a national beacon lighting and bell ringing at All Saints’ Church, beginning at 6.15pm and will finish with a concert at the

Royal & Derngate Theatre at 7.30pm, celebrating Northamptonshire’s First World War heroes, including Edgar Mobbs and Walter Tull.

Northamptonshire’s Archives and Heritage Service is offering to help people trace their First World War ancestors and view original documents from the war, which have been personally selected by their team.

This will take place on Saturday, November 3, from 9am to 1pm at the Record Office at Wootton Hall. It’s free and there is no need to book an appointment and parking is available.

St Christopher’s Schurch in Abington Park Crescent is hosting a commemoration on Friday, November 9, from 11am.

Northampton Mayor Tony Ansell will take part as will the Archdeacon of Northampton, members of Northampton’s Royal British Legion branch, and Northampton School for Boys’ brass band and its director of music Oliver Druker.

On Saturday, November 10, a remembrance concert is being held at the Holy Sepulchre church in Sheep Street.

The Duston School will hold a whole-school three-minute silence at 11am on November 9 that will see all of its pupils stand in the quad area. The Last Post will be played live and students involved in the cadets will be dressed in full regalia and lay a wreath.

Currently on display at St Peter and St Paul’s Church in Abington is are 2,000 ceramic poppies created by volunteers.

Of the £10 from each poppy sale, £2.50 will be donated to the church of St Peter & St Paul, £2.50 will be given to the Royal British Legion and £5 will be handed back to reclaim some of the costs for materials.

A Silent Tommy Silhouette will be unveiled on the Harlestone Manor estate at 1.30pm on November 11.

Weston Favell shopping Centre is hosting a charity youth theatre performances from 10am on Remembrance Sunday, followed by a minute’s silence at 11am.

