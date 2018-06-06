Remarkable effort could see Northampton climbing centre reopen just two weeks after £100k of flood damage was caused

A Northampton climbing centre left with a £100,000 damage bill when the floods hit Far Cotton last week is set to reopen in a matter of days after a remarkable cleanup effort.

Managing director of the Pinnacle Climbing Centre Simon Ager was at a friend's house in Wootton shortly before 8pm on the fateful bank holiday Monday, when he got a call saying the site was beginning to flood.

Managing director Simon Ager says he is proud of his team's efforts.

Water had begun spouting up from the drains on Minton Business Centre - though, the River Nene - which runs alongside the centre- had barely risen.

Within minutes staff at the climbing centre, which still had four customers in when the floods hit, could not prevent the water from coming in despite their best efforts with a sweeping brush.

Buy the time Simon arrived 25 minutes later, the water was up to his thigh.

Since then the climbing centre has remained shut.

But after a remarkable round-the-clock effort by the centre's 10 staff Simon is hoping to open again this Saturday.

"All of our staff have put in extra hours even though we haven't been open, said the climbing instructor.

"Everyone here has had to switch their skill sets around from being climbing instructors to painters and decorators and carpet strippers. But they have been remarkable."

Various contractors have been in the premises for two weeks taking up all of the floorboards, the carpet and sanitizing the lower floor.

Some £100,000 worth of damage was caused by the flash flood - with the fall mats alone accounting for £15,000 of that.

Though Pinnacle Climbing Centre has received a number of offers of help from their regular climbers, the small team there has been able to complete most of the tasks themselves with the help of the contractors.

They have even completed a revamp of the upstairs group booking room with new climbing routes, while the doors have been shut.

Insurance should cover both the damage and the loss of business, though the company still has to pay business rates while they are closed.

Mr Ager said that, with so many parties having booked to come in, it was important to get the doors open again as quickly as possible.

He said: "We did discuss whether it would be better to stay closed until everything here was fully fixed.

"There won't be any carpet here - it is not going to look as good as it normally does.

"But we need to balance that with the fact we don't want to let people down."

To find out more about the climbing centre, which opened an adventure caving zone in 2015, head to the website: www.thepinnaclecentre.co.uk.