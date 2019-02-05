Reece Ottaway died following stab wound, Northampton detectives say

Police investigating the murder of 23-year-old Reece Ottaway have today confirmed he died after being stabbed.

Reece Ottaway, aged 23, from Daventry, was fatally wounded during an incident at Cordwainer House, Byfield Road, at 1.20am on Friday. He sadly died at the scene.

Reece Ottaway died on Friday morning (February 1) in St James.

A post-mortem examination carried out at Leicester Royal Infirmary found Mr Ottaway died as a result of a stab wound.

Detective Chief Inspector Joe Banfield, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit Major Crime Team, said: “Our thoughts and condolences are with Reece’s family and friends at this hugely difficult time.

Seven bunches of flowers and a heart-shaped blue balloon were left by the railings where the incident took place.

“They are shocked and devastated by the events of Friday morning and specialist family liaison officers are continuing to support them as they try to come to terms with Reece’s death.

“The investigation has been fast-paced and this morning (Tuesday, February 5) four men have appeared in court charged with murder.

“However, it is still very much an active investigation and I would urge anyone with any information about what happened in Byfield Road in the early hours of Friday to contact the incident room, quoting incident number 0013 of February 1.”

Jordan Kimpton, 20, of Sam Harrison Way, Duston, Alfie Drage, 20, of Clover Street, Upton, Adison Smith, 19, of no fixed address and Ethan Sterling, 21, of Baukewell Court, Lumbertubs, appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court today charged with murder, GBH with intent and conspiracy to commit robbery.

They have been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Northampton Crown Court on Thursday, February 7.

Four men and four women who were also arrested in connection with the incident have also been released with no further action taken.

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.