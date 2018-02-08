Red letter day for Pitsford pupils raising money for mental health charity Mind

Children, staff and parents at Pitsford Primary School are celebrating after completing a month-long mental health charity challenge.

The combined efforts of the school community clocked up 1,373 miles in support of Mind’s Run Every Day (R.E.D) January Campaign.

Members of the village school community turned up early every day, in all weathers, to complete a mile of running or walking around the playground before lessons, as well as completing park runs at weekends - all designed to boost mental health through getting active.

As well as getting active for a minimum of 15 minutes every day the group raised £1,000 for the mental health charity.

Teacher, Gemma Harte, said: “We’ve seen huge improvements both in fitness and concentration levels of those who took part.