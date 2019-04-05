Red Arrows display to feature at Silverstone's British Grand Prix

British Grand Prix racegoers at Silverstone will be treated to an acrobatic display from the Red Arrows as they return to the skies this summer.

The flying squad are a regular feature at the Northamptonshire circuit and have announced their summer flying display schedule.

The Red Arrows will delight the race day crowd on Sunday, July 14.

Exact display times are released closer to the actual date of performances.

There are three types of display the team leader can choose to fly – full, rolling or flat.

To carry out a full, looping, display the base of the cloud must be above 5,500ft to avoid the aircraft entering the cloud at the top of the loop.

If the cloud base is less than 5,500ft, but more than 2,500ft, the team will perform the rolling display – substituting wing-overs and rolls for the loops.

And when the cloud base is below 2,500ft, the Team will fly the flat display, consisting of a series of flypasts and steep turns.

The Red Arrows begin training for the forthcoming season almost as soon as the previous year has ended.

Typically, winter training starts in October, with small groups of three or four aircraft formations.