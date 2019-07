A huge plume of smoke can be seen across Northamptonshire as a fire rages at a recycling centre.

Six fire engines are tackling the fire at Cawleys waste recycling centre in Nielson Road on Finedon Road Industrial Estate after being called at around 2.55pm.

Residents in the area are advised to keep their windows and doors closed while motorists should avoid the area at this time, the fire service tweeted.

More to follow.

The smoke caused by the fire at the Wellingborough recycling centre. Photo: Tom Whitney/Twitter